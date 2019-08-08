|
|
|
Chapman Bill Retired Police Superintendent,
of Milton Malsor
passed away peacefully
at Merrifield House on
22 July 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Megan,
loving dad to Peter and Susan,
father-in-law to Anne and Robert
and much loved grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral Service at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 12 August at 1.15pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for the Northampton General Hospital Charitable Fund or Merrifield House may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019