Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Chapman

Notice Condolences

Bill Chapman Notice
Chapman Bill Retired Police Superintendent,
of Milton Malsor
passed away peacefully
at Merrifield House on
22 July 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Megan,
loving dad to Peter and Susan,
father-in-law to Anne and Robert
and much loved grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral Service at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 12 August at 1.15pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for the Northampton General Hospital Charitable Fund or Merrifield House may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.