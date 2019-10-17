|
|
|
DINSEY Beverley Lloyd Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th October 2019.
Beloved Husband of Ruth.
Devoted Father of Andrew, Julia
and Gillian. Wonderful Grandad to George, Maxwell and Lewis.
A Lovely Man who will be
missed by all who knew him.
Private Cremation.
The Memorial Service will take place
at St Michael's Church, Bugbrooke on Friday 25th October 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Marie Curie Nurses
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 17, 2019