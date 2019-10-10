|
|
|
Martin Betty Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on
26th September 2019, aged 101 years.
Loving Mum to Tony and Roy.
Reunited with Dad.
Betty's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday 15 October 2019, 3.30 pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to R.S.P.C.A,
may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 10, 2019