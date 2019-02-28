|
|
|
EYRE Betty Aged 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday the 11th February in Raigmore Hospital Inverness.
Betty lived most of her life in Denton, but spent the last few months in Scotland with her family.
Dear wife of Alan, mother to Marguerite, nana to Carla, James, Kirsty & Jade, and great nana to Owen, Archie, Pixie, Finn, Winter, Lexi and Sam. She will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Church of St Margaret, Denton on Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 2.15pm, followed by a committal ceremony
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only and donations
in lieu of flowers to Mind & Cancer Research. Donations can be made through Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
