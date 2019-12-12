|
Brunt Betty Irene Sadly passed away on Saturday 30th November 2019, aged 94 years at Northampton General Hospital.
Much loved mum of John.
The Funeral Service
will take place at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Monday 23rd December 2019
at 2:00pm.
Donations if desired can be made payable to WNAA (Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance) and sent to Ann Bonham & Son
Funeral Directors,
71 St Giles Street,
Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019