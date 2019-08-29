Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:45
The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Beryl Swann Notice
Swann Beryl Passed away peacefully at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 23rd August. Loving Mum to Robert and Janet, Grandma to David, Elliot, Harvey and Olivia, Great Grandma to Sophie and Maisie.
Reunited with Ray.

Forever in our hearts.

The Funeral Service will be held at The Chapel of the Counties Crematorium, Milton on Monday 16th September at 11.45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cynthia Spencer Hospice c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Barrack Road, NN1 3RL.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 29, 2019
