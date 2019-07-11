|
|
|
Houghton Beryl Molly
(née Bedford) Passed away peacefully
in hospital on the
22nd June 2019.
A much loved and treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Beryl's funeral service will take place at St Edmund's Church, Hardingstone NN4 6DA on Friday 19th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to
The Salvation Army via
Hollowells, Beechwood,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN,
Telephone 01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019