|
|
|
EDWARDS Beryl Irene Passed away peacefully on 2nd September 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving Wife of the late Alun Edwards, much loved Mum of Bronwen, Grandma to Olivia,
Great-Grandma to Marlie.
A life well lived, will be sadly missed. The funeral service will
be held at 1:15pm on
Wednesday 18th September at
The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Alternatively donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019