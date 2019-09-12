Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Beryl Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Beryl Irene Passed away peacefully on 2nd September 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving Wife of the late Alun Edwards, much loved Mum of Bronwen, Grandma to Olivia,
Great-Grandma to Marlie.
A life well lived, will be sadly missed. The funeral service will
be held at 1:15pm on
Wednesday 18th September at
The Counties Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Alternatively donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
