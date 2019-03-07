Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Barry Downes Notice
DOWNES Barry William Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on
25th February 2019, aged 74.
Loving husband of Pat, devoted dad of Caroline and Barry, father-in-law of Lisa. Pap to Jasmine and Cameron.

If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane,
We'd walk right up to heaven
and bring you home again.
God bless you, from your family.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 22nd March, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton. Flowers or donations for the R.S.P.C.A. may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
