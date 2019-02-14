|
|
|
CASHMORE Barry & Lynda Barry passed away peacefully on 2nd February 2019,
sadly, his wife Lynda passed away on 11th February 2019.
They will be greatly missed by all their
family & many friends.
The funeral service will take place at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Monday 18th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations welcome for
Cancer Research UK may be
given at the service or via the
justgiving link on
www.countryfunerals.uk obituaries
Enquiries to Country Funerals , Towcester 01327 251500
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
