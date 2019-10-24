|
WHITE Barbara Jean Aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness very bravely borne. Loving Mum to Lesley, Julie and Paul. Very special Nan and Great Nan to Dan, Adam, Simon, Braden, Nella,
Alivia, Tommy, Henry and Sophia.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Barbara are welcome to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019