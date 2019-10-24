Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara White

Notice Condolences

Barbara White Notice
WHITE Barbara Jean Aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness very bravely borne. Loving Mum to Lesley, Julie and Paul. Very special Nan and Great Nan to Dan, Adam, Simon, Braden, Nella,
Alivia, Tommy, Henry and Sophia.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Barbara are welcome to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.