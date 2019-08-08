Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00
St Peter & St Paul Nether Heyford
Barbara Webb Notice
Webb Barbara Diana Barbara Sadly passed away on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at Symphony Nursing Home, aged 83 years.
Devoted Mother to Sheralee and Daryl.
Grandmother to Hannah and Elise.
Cherished Great Grandmother to
Baby Nora. Reunited again with
her Dear Husband Alan .
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at
St Peter & St Paul Nether Heyford
at 11.00am.
Followed by an Interment in
Nether Heyford Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired in memory of Barbara for Symphony House Nursing Home may be sent to Ann Bonham & Son
Funeral Directors , 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
