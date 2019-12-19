|
|
|
STEVENS Barbara
(nee Harris ) Died peacefully at
Angela Grace Care Centre, Northampton on 6th December 2019, aged 84.
Mum to Chris and Bob and Grandma to Nicola - well known to many older Towcester residents through her parent's business - The Roundhouse Stores, Brackley Road.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on Friday
3rd January 2020 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Towcester Area
Door to Door may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188/190 Watling St East, Towcester, NN12 6BD. Tel: 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019