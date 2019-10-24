Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00
Woodlands Crematorium
Scunthorpe
Barbara Melling Notice
MELLING Barbara
NEE Barwell
(Formerly of The Halfway House, Northampton) Peacefully following a short illness
on Saturday 19th October 2019
at St. Mary's Care Home, Scunthorpe
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Noel.
Much loved sister of
Richard, Anthony & Clare.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 31st October at 10.00am
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
