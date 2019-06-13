Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Wellingborough
Barbara Lynch Notice
LYNCH Barbara Rose
(née Foster) Formerly of Sheraton Close, Northampton.
Peacefully fell asleep on 6 June 2019. Loving wife to the late Tom. Devoted mum to Shaun, Deborah and Kerry. Mother-in-law to Karen, Ewan and Craig. Loving nanny to Scott and Eleanor and great nanny to Joshua. Loving sister to Thelma. Rest in peace.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 19th June, 12 noon at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Flowers welcome.
Donations for Kidney Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
