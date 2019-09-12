|
|
|
LITTLEWOOD Barbara Passed away peacefully at Rotherham Hospital on
1st September, 2019
aged 96 years.
Well loved Mother and Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
Park Avenue Methodist Church on Thursday 19th September at 12:30pm.
Flowers welcome.
Donations for
Flying For Life
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019