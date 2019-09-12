Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:30
Park Avenue Methodist Church
Barbara Littlewood Notice
LITTLEWOOD Barbara Passed away peacefully at Rotherham Hospital on
1st September, 2019
aged 96 years.
Well loved Mother and Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
Park Avenue Methodist Church on Thursday 19th September at 12:30pm.
Flowers welcome.
Donations for
Flying For Life
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019
