Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Barbara Hetherington Notice
HETHERINGTON Barbara
(née Bates) Passed away at
Northampton General Hospital on 7th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved Wife of Dennis.
Loving Mum of Dave, Colin, Jane and their families.
Will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 21st June, 10.15am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor.
By request no flowers, donations if desired for The Dogs Trust may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 13, 2019
