|
|
|
Eyles Barbara
'Barbie' Passed away peacefully on
11th October 2019, aged 92 years.
Much loved sister and friend,
now reunited with her beloved
husband, Den.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 28th October, 1.15pm at
Mears Ashby Parish Church followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to
Toby Hunt Funeral Service,
Tel: 01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019