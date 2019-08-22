|
|
|
DIBB Barbara Died peacefully on
10th August 2019
after a long illness.
She was the devoted wife of Donald (d1995) and an extraordinary and much loved mother to Philip, Martin and Paul, mother-in-law to Mary,
Jackie and Chela and grandmother
to Stuart, Nicholas and Christian.
A cremation service will take place
on 22nd August 2019, 2:45 pm
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Enquiries to
Hollowells Funeral Directors
(01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019