The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
Barbara Brayshaw Notice
BRAYSHAW (née Shortland) Barbara Madge Passed away peacefully at Timken Grange care home. Leaving behind three Daughters Kim, Fiona, Elizabeth and their husband's, Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and is now
reunited with Brian.
Barbara's funeral will take place on Thursday 8th August, at 1:15pm at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made at the service to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
The Poplars, Barrack Road. NN1 3RL. 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
