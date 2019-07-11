Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
14:00
The Counties Crematorium
ANDERSON Barbara Barbara sadly passed away at home on 4th July 2019,
aged 83, after a long illness.
Beloved Mum of Stuart and Heidi, adored Nan of Georgina, Saryna and Kira, Great Nan to Layla and Lilly.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 17th July at 2:00pm,
at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations can be made in
Barbara's memory on the day to Cynthia Spencer and Hospice At Home.
Any enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare, Williams Way,
Grange Park, Northampton, NN4 5DY. Telephone 01604 760577.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019
