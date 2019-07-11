|
|
|
Adams Barbara Alicia
née Mee Passed away peacefully on 27th June, aged 88 years.
Wife to the late John,
loved Mother to Philippa and Carol, Mother-in-Law to Calvin and Robert, Grandmother to Adam, Nathan and Luke and Great Grandmother to Archie and Georgia, will be deeply missed by family and friends and will be remembered in our hearts always.
The Funeral Service will be at
The Counties Crematorium on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations to
Marie Curie Northampton and Children are Butterflies can be
made on the day or via Hollowells.co.uk/donations
or sent to: Hollowells Funeral
Directors, Beechwood,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton
NN3 2JN.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019