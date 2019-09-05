Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
Audrey Campbell Notice
Campbell Audrey Nora Audrey passed away peacefully at Nazareth House Care Home on
25th August 2019, aged 97 years.
Sadly missed by all her family.
Reunited with her loving
Husband Colin.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 12th September, 11.00am
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Friends of
Nazareth House, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
