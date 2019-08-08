Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor
Northampton
View Map
Audrey Bowen

Audrey Bowen Notice
Bowen Audrey Sadly passed away at Margaret's Rest Home on Friday 26th July 2019.
Aged 88 years.

Wife of the late David.
Mother to Lynn, Keith and Barry.

The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on Monday
19th August 2019 at 11:45am.

Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Dementia UK
and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
