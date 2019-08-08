|
|
|
Bowen Audrey Sadly passed away at Margaret's Rest Home on Friday 26th July 2019.
Aged 88 years.
Wife of the late David.
Mother to Lynn, Keith and Barry.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton on Monday
19th August 2019 at 11:45am.
Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Dementia UK
and sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 8, 2019