Martin Anthony Norman Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital
on the 4th November 2019.
Aged 74 years.
Precious Husband to Margaret,
Step-dad to Donna and Debbie.
Loving Tony to all the Grandchildren.
Tony's funeral service will be held on Wednesday 20th November
2019, 2.00pm in the
Edgar Newman Chapel at
Kettering Crematorium.
By request family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent
to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 14, 2019