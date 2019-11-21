|
|
|
GARDNER Anthony Passed away on
Monday 4th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Loving Dad to Angela, Keith and Mark. He will be greatly missed. God Bless.
The funeral service will be held at 11.30am, Friday 29th November at
St Matthew's Church, Kingsley Park Terrace followed by cremation at Milton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome.
Donations for The Hope Centre may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019