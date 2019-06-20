|
Denny Anthony Aged 66, retired solicitor
of Northampton, Wellingborough and Moulton.
Passed away suddenly at Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 9th.
Adored husband of Liz, devoted
father of Chris and Kate, Ian and
Gemma and super proud grandad
of Lucas, Lottie and Jack.
He will live in our hearts forever.
A memorial service to celebrate
Anthony's life will be held at 1.30pm
on 27th June at the Parish Church of
St Peter and St Paul Moulton
following a private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Great Ormond Street
Hospital may be given on the
day or sent to or paid online at
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN. Tel 01604 792222,
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
