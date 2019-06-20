Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Denny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Denny

Notice Condolences

Anthony Denny Notice
Denny Anthony Aged 66, retired solicitor
of Northampton, Wellingborough and Moulton.
Passed away suddenly at Leicester Royal Infirmary on June 9th.
Adored husband of Liz, devoted
father of Chris and Kate, Ian and
Gemma and super proud grandad
of Lucas, Lottie and Jack.
He will live in our hearts forever.
A memorial service to celebrate
Anthony's life will be held at 1.30pm
on 27th June at the Parish Church of
St Peter and St Paul Moulton
following a private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Great Ormond Street
Hospital may be given on the
day or sent to or paid online at
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN. Tel 01604 792222,
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.