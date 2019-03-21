Home

Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
15:30
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor
Anthony Croucher Notice
Croucher Anthony Edward It's with great sadness the family of Mr Anthony Edward Croucher announces his passing after a long illness,
on Tuesday 12th March 2019
at the age of 84.

Tony will be sadly missed by his sister, nieces and nephews

The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday 29th March 2019
at 3.30pm.

Donations, if desired can be
made payable by cheque to
Alzheimers Society and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
