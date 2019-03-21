|
|
|
Croucher Anthony Edward It's with great sadness the family of Mr Anthony Edward Croucher announces his passing after a long illness,
on Tuesday 12th March 2019
at the age of 84.
Tony will be sadly missed by his sister, nieces and nephews
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Friday 29th March 2019
at 3.30pm.
Donations, if desired can be
made payable by cheque to
Alzheimers Society and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More