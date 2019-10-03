Home

Annette Poole Notice
POOLE Annette Roma
(née Turland) Passed away on
23rd September 2019 in
Northampton General Hospital.

Beloved Wife of John,
Mother to Nicholas and Julian,
Mother-in-Law to
Margaret and Rachel,
Nanny to Alastair and Isannah.
Will be sadly missed by all.
God bless.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be made
to the British Heart Foundation.
The service will be held on
Wednesday 9th October at 11am, at the
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
The Poplars, Barrack Road,
Northampton NN1 3RL
Tel. 01604 636 297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 3, 2019
