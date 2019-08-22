Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
14:00
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour
Great Billing
Anneliese Ohren Notice
Ohren-Bird Anneliese Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 13th August 2019, aged 100 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour,
Great Billing, on
Wednesday 28th August at 2:00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019
