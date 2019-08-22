|
Ohren-Bird Anneliese Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 13th August 2019, aged 100 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour,
Great Billing, on
Wednesday 28th August at 2:00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 22, 2019