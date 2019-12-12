Home

Annabel Lovell Notice
LOVELL ANNABEL DAWN Passed away peacefully on
28th November 2019 at
Willen Hospice, aged 46 years.
Dearly loved by her husband Nick, three children Reuben, Jake and India, daughter to Frances and Den
and sister to Pete and Kim.
Annabel will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 13th December at 2pm
in St Peter's Church, Stoke Goldington.
All flowers welcome or donations to Willen Hospice and may be left in the collection as you leave the Church, forwarded directly to the Charity or
by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 12, 2019
