WRIGHT Ann Rosemary Passed away at home
on October 29th.
Devoted Wife of the late Don. Much loved Mum of Jane and
the late Claire, Mother-in-law of Martin, Sister of Edna and Auntie of Joan and Richard. Ann's funeral service will be held on Thursday 21st November at 12.30pm at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor. Family flowers only,
but donations for Hospice at Home may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 7, 2019