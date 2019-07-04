|
|
|
LYON Ann
née Priest Late of Keswick Drive Northampton
sadly passed away peacefully at the Northampton General Hospital
on the 18th June 2019, aged 78 years.
A dearly loved mother to Devereux, Mark and Jason, a loving sister to Harrold, Jane and Frank,
a dear mother-in-law to Carl,
Karen and Michelle,
a devoted grandmother to,
Klark, Lorren, Jade, Isabella,
Austin and Keighley
a devoted great grandmother
to Alihan and Ates and a
great friend to many,
Ann will be deeply missed by family
and friends and will be remembered
in our hearts always.
The funeral service will take place at Counties Crematorium Milton,
Towcester Road, Northampton
NN4 9RN on Monday 8th July 2.00pm.
Floral tributes may be sent, if desired,
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton
NN1 3ET.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 4, 2019