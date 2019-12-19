|
|
|
SHAW Angela Aged 78 years, died peacefully on the 7th December, 2019. Beloved mother to Emma and James and Grandmother to
Timmy, Esme, Elsie and Jamie.
Former Primary School Teacher
and Headteacher.
The Service for Angela will take place on Thursday 2nd January, 2020 at 11.00am at The Counties Crematorium. Flowers would be most welcome and may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019