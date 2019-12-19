Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Shaw

Notice Condolences

Angela Shaw Notice
SHAW Angela Aged 78 years, died peacefully on the 7th December, 2019. Beloved mother to Emma and James and Grandmother to
Timmy, Esme, Elsie and Jamie.
Former Primary School Teacher
and Headteacher.
The Service for Angela will take place on Thursday 2nd January, 2020 at 11.00am at The Counties Crematorium. Flowers would be most welcome and may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -