Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00
The Church of St Mary the Virgin
Angela Patton Notice
Patton (née Girling)
Angela (Joy) Died peacefully on 10th March 2019 (aged 56) at Northampton General Hospital with her family by her side.

Joy you were much loved and
will be greatly missed by all of us.
Mother to Danny & Jessica.

Daughter to Gwen, Sister to Lynn & Ian and Nanny to four Grandchildren.

Very caring, loyal and hardworking,
you will be greatly missed by us all
and also by many friends you have made over the years.

God bless you Joy you will be in our Hearts forever more. Xxxxxx X xxxx X

Angela's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 28th March 2019,
11.00 am at The Church of St Mary the Virgin with St John, Great
Brington followed by interment in Great Brington Churchyard.
Flowers or donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Crohn's & Colitis UK may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
