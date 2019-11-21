|
SMITH Alice Edith (late of Kings Heath, Northampton) passed away peacefully in hospital on 11th November 2019, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved Mother of Derek, Barbara, Paula and their families. Re-united with her beloved Husband Harry.
The funeral service will be held
at 12.00 noon on Tuesday 26th November at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
By request, no flowers or black to be worn. Donations for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 21, 2019