|
|
|
Nelson Alexander Passed away peacefully at Bethany Homestead on 11th August 2019 aged 101 years.
Devoted Husband to his late beloved Wife Henrietta, Loving Father, Grandfather & Great GrandFather.
Will be loved and missed by
all of his family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bethany Homestead Chapel on, Monday 16th September 2019 at 1pm followed by Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations for Torch Trust for The Blind may be sent if desired
c/o Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors 71, St Giles Street Northampton NN1 1JF
Tel 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 12, 2019