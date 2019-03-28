Home

KIAUNE Alexsander (Alex) Seventh Anniversary

In loving memory of a
Dear Husband and Father
Passed away on
27th March 2012

As I mark another anniversary
of Alex's passing

It always brings up so many
emotions about our past
and what our future may of been
People often ask if I have
"gotten over his death"
I am quick to share that
"I will never get over the loss
but, I am reconciling myself to it"

I miss you so much
Your loving wife Mary
xxxxxx

Boyo, your guiding hand
on my shoulder
The love in your heart
Your words of wisdom in my ear
The skills you taught me
Your smile and comfort
Will remain with me forever.

See you in Heaven Boyo
Your Son Alexander (Ted)
xxxxxx

We miss you to guide us
along the path of life
Someday we'll meet again
Goodnight for now Boyo
xxxxxxxxxxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
