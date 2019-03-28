KIAUNE Alexsander (Alex) Seventh Anniversary



In loving memory of a

Dear Husband and Father

Passed away on

27th March 2012



As I mark another anniversary

of Alex's passing



It always brings up so many

emotions about our past

and what our future may of been

People often ask if I have

"gotten over his death"

I am quick to share that

"I will never get over the loss

but, I am reconciling myself to it"



I miss you so much

Your loving wife Mary

xxxxxx



Boyo, your guiding hand

on my shoulder

The love in your heart

Your words of wisdom in my ear

The skills you taught me

Your smile and comfort

Will remain with me forever.



See you in Heaven Boyo

Your Son Alexander (Ted)

xxxxxx



We miss you to guide us

along the path of life

Someday we'll meet again

Goodnight for now Boyo

xxxxxxxxxxx Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 28, 2019