SIMONS Albert Thomas Died 31st May 2019 at Northampton General Hospital after complication following an operation.
Albert will now spend his 60th
wedding anniversary with his late
wife and love of his life Irene.
A devoted father who will be greatly missed by his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Diane. Also missed
by his loving brother Allan and his sisters Aileen, Jeanette and Christine and late cousin Gerald's family.
The Funeral Service will be held
at The Counties Crematorium,
NN4 9RN on 25th June 2019 at 11am.
Flowers to Hollowells Funeral
Directors, NN3 2JN.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2019
