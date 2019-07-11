|
|
|
Marshall Albert Bert passed peacefully away on Thursday 27th July 2019, aged 80.
Loving Husband to Janet,
much loved Father to
Paul, Debbie & Stephen.
Father-in-law to Deana & Lisa.
A treasured Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
He will be missed so much.
Bert's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 19th July 2019, 1.15 pm
at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 11, 2019