Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Wright

Notice Condolences

Alan Wright Notice
WRIGHT Alan George Passed away 19th May 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Jenny and much loved
Dad and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 14th June 2019, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.