WRIGHT Alan George Passed away 19th May 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Jenny and much loved
Dad and Grandad.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday 14th June 2019, 11.00am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 Beech Avenue, Northampton.
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 30, 2019
