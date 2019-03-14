|
TAIT ALAN (BIG AL) Of Welford, passed away at Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 3 rd March 2019, aged 58 years. Devoted husband of Claire, loving father of James and Andrew, son of Janet, and brother of Stuart, Lorraine, Leslie and Ewan. Funeral Service at St. Mary the Virgin Church, Welford on Wednesday 20 th March at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity and the Royal British Legion may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
