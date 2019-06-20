|
|
|
MOSELEY Alan Walter Formerly of Holcot,
loving husband of Edna.
Passed away peacefully
on 5th June 2019
at Northampton General Hospital
aged 87 years.
Thanks to the staff of
Abington Ward and A&E.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th June
at Holcot Parish Church 12 noon, followed by interment.
Flowers if desired c/o
S.E. Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
30 Grove Road, Northampton NN1 3LQ. Tel. 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 20, 2019
