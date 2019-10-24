|
|
|
Hickerson Alan William After much suffering on
Saturday 19th October 2019
passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Barbara and much loved Father and Pap to
all his Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Rest in Peace.
Alan's Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 1st November 1.30pm
at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel followed by interment in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to Parkinsons UK may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019