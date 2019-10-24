Home

Alan Chamberlain

Notice Condolences

Alan Chamberlain Notice
CHAMBERLAIN Alan John Passed away peacefully
at Cliftonville Care Home
on 18th October 2019, aged 88.

A very special and much loved
Husband of Iris, loving Father of
Ian & Jo, a lovely Pap to Daniel,
Heidi & Tel and William. Pappy Alan
to Great Granddaughter Bonnie.
A lovely man with an infectious
smile and sense of humour.

The funeral service will be held
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, on Friday 8th
November 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, if desired, may be sent to S.E. Wilkinson & Son, Independent Funeral Directors,
30 Grove Road, Northampton, NN1 3LQ.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
