Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Alan Batchelor

Alan Batchelor Notice
Batchelor Alan Terence Alan's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 13th December, 12.00pm at
St Thomas More R C Church, Towcester followed by interment in Easton Neston Estate.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to
St Thomas More R C Church
may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019
