|
|
|
Batchelor Alan Terence Alan's Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on
Friday 13th December, 12.00pm at
St Thomas More R C Church, Towcester followed by interment in Easton Neston Estate.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to
St Thomas More R C Church
may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 5, 2019