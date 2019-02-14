|
ROSE Adrian
(Snowy) Passed away 7th February 2019, aged 62 years.
Much loved husband of Sue,
Dear Dad of Becks and Jack,
Son of Maureen,
Brother of Trevor and Nigel,
father in law of Dan,
Brother in law of Roger
and Sandra, and friends.
Gone are the days we used to share
But in our hearts you'll always be there.
Goodnight Sleep tight.
Funeral service Friday
22nd February at
The Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium 12-30pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
