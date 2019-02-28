Home

Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00
All Saints Church
Lamport
Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:30
Kingsthorpe Cemetery
Aaron Jess Notice
JESS Aaron Jake The funeral of
Aaron Jess will take place on
Friday 1st March 12pm at
All Saints Church, Lamport
following the church service we
would like to invite you to
Kingsthorpe Cemetery for his
burial at 1:30pm.
We ask that it's family flowers only.
We are having donations for Sywell
Country Park a place Aaron loved
and these can be made through
Hollowells. No black clothing to be
worn, we are hoping that people
can come in camouflage as that's
how Aaron would like it.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
