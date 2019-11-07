|
|
|
Noonan Winifred Mary
(Winnie)
(née Dixon)
Of Blyth.
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family
in Weymouth,
on 21st of October 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of Brian, loving sister of Veronica Norah & Kathleen.
Devoted mother of
Marie & Rachael.
Proud doting grandmother of Zaak, Alissia, Zaara & Sam.
she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service: Our Lady &
St Wilfrids Church, Blyth on
8th November at 10.30am,
Cremation Service:
Cowpen Crematorium, 11.30am.
Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, will be appreciated
for the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in News Post Leader on Nov. 7, 2019